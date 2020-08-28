Wife of one other crossfire victims sues ex-OC Pradeep





Senuara Begum, wife of the victim, Abdul Jalil alias Putuikya, of Pashim Moheshkhaliya Para in Hoaikhyang Union in Teknaf, lodged the complaint with the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Helal Uddin on Thursday.

The court took the complaint in cognisance and wanted to know if any case has been filed earlier in this connection. It also asked Teknaf Police Station OC to submit a report in this regard by September 10.

The complainant alleged that the accused picked up Abdul Jalil on December 3 in 2019 failing to get Tk 10 lakh toll from him. "Jalil was killed in crossfire on July 7 this year," she alleged.









The others accused are Hoaikhyang police outpost in-charge Inspector Moshiur Rahman, ASI Arifur Rahman, SI Sujit Chandra Dey, district DB Inspector Manas Barua, SI Arun Kumar Chakma, SI Nazim Uddin, SI M Nazim Uddin Bhuiyan, ASI Ram Chandra Das, Constables Sagar Dev and Rubel Sharma and Aminul Haque, son of Hoaikhyang Union Dafadar Moulvi Sirajul Islam.

On Wednesday, a case was filed against Pradeep Kumar Das and 22 others in connection with the killing of an expatriate Bangladeshi in crossfire.



