Tributes paid to Nat’l Poet Nazrul



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with party leaders placing a wreath at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam beside Dhaka University Central Mosque on Thursday, marking his 44th death anniversary. photo : Observer

On August 27 (12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year) in 1976, the poet breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), in Dhaka.

The poet was buried with state honour beside the Dhaka University central mosque.

Different political parties, socio-cultural, and professional bodies chalked out elaborate programmes, marking the day.

Ruling Awami League (AL) paid tributes to the national poet by placing wreaths at his grave on Dhaka University (DU) campus in the morning.

AL leaders led by its General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placed the wreaths at the grave of Poet Nazrul on DU central Mosque premises, said a press release.

After paying homage to the national poet, they also offered Fateha and joined a doa mahfil there.

AL Organizing Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur were present on the occasion, among others.

Besides, presidents and secretaries of Dhaka city south and north units of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swecchasebok League and other associate bodies also paid homage to the national poet, maintaining social distancing.

Led by Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Aktaruzzaman, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university placed a wreath at the grave of poet with a procession at 7:15am Thursday on the campus and offer fateha there.

Later, a virtual discussion was held at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom at 10:30am on the day with DU VC in the chair. National Professor Dr Md Rafiqul Islam will address the discussion.

Besides, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, and other private television channels and radio stations aired special programmes, while the national dailies will publish special supplements, on the day.

The nation got inspiration from Nazrul's poems and songs during the great Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggles.

Nazrul wrote nearly 3,000 songs and composed many of them which are known as Nazrul-Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet. After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour.

Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the city's Dhanmondi.















The 44th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was observed in the country on Thursday in a befitting manner.On August 27 (12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year) in 1976, the poet breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), in Dhaka.The poet was buried with state honour beside the Dhaka University central mosque.Different political parties, socio-cultural, and professional bodies chalked out elaborate programmes, marking the day.Ruling Awami League (AL) paid tributes to the national poet by placing wreaths at his grave on Dhaka University (DU) campus in the morning.AL leaders led by its General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placed the wreaths at the grave of Poet Nazrul on DU central Mosque premises, said a press release.After paying homage to the national poet, they also offered Fateha and joined a doa mahfil there.AL Organizing Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur were present on the occasion, among others.Besides, presidents and secretaries of Dhaka city south and north units of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swecchasebok League and other associate bodies also paid homage to the national poet, maintaining social distancing.Led by Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Aktaruzzaman, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university placed a wreath at the grave of poet with a procession at 7:15am Thursday on the campus and offer fateha there.Later, a virtual discussion was held at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom at 10:30am on the day with DU VC in the chair. National Professor Dr Md Rafiqul Islam will address the discussion.Besides, Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, and other private television channels and radio stations aired special programmes, while the national dailies will publish special supplements, on the day.The nation got inspiration from Nazrul's poems and songs during the great Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggles.Nazrul wrote nearly 3,000 songs and composed many of them which are known as Nazrul-Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet. After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought poet Nazrul Islam to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family and made arrangements for living with state honour.Bangabandhu also provided a residence for the family of the poet in the city's Dhanmondi.