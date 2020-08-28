HC commutes death of two convicts to life term





A Gazipur court on August 28, 2018 sentenced Shaheb and Ibrahim to death and sentenced another accused Nahid Islam to life imprisonment for killing Injamul Huq, a child from Auchpara at Tongi.

Injamul, 14, a class VII student of Uttara Srishti School and College in Dhaka, was kidnapped and murdered by the convicts for ransom in Gazipur's Tongi on October 17, 2017, said Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah.

The HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam also commuted the jail sentence of convict Nahid from life imprisonment to 10 years' imprisonment.

The HC bench came up with the verdict today after hearing death reference, and the appeals of the convicts challenging the trial court judgement in the murder case. DAG Bashir told The Daily Star that the HC commuted the death sentence of Shaheb as he did not give confessional statement to the magistrate and Ibrahim was a minor when the incident took place.

Nahid was also a teenager during the incident in 2017, he said, adding that all the convicts are in jail.















