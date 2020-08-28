Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:06 PM
Home Business

Stocks rise for 3rd running day on positive sentiment

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the third consecutive session on Thursday as the investors continued to pick up prospective shares on positive sentiment.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 45.59 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 4,873.
DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 11.04 points to finish at 1,690 and Shariah index gained 4.47 points to close at 1,130 at the close of the trading on the DSE.. Turnover on the DSE was Tk 9.07 billion, 16 per cent up from the previous day's Tk 7.83 billion.
Gainers outnumbered losers, as out of 357 issues traded, 196 closed higher, 111 ended lower while 50 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor. A total of 188,217 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading of 272.75 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,696 billion on Thursday, from Tk 3,674 billion in the previous session. Orion Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 426 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco, Beximco Pharma, LafargeHolcim and BRAC Bank.
Desh Garment was the best performer posting a gain of 9.97 per cent while Imam Button was the worst with a loss of 10 per cent. The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 146 points to close at 13,873 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 87 points to finish at 8,384.
Of the issues traded, 166 gained, 75 declined and 42 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 10.61 million shares and mutual fund units with the turnover value at Tk 262 million.


