Creditors back £1.2b virus rescue for Virgin Atlantic





The rescue, worth $1.6 billion or 1.3 billion euros, was launched last month following a dramatic jobs-slashing plan, as the coronavirus pandemic hit travel demand and grounded most passenger jets worldwide.

Creditor approval was "a significant milestone in safeguarding its future," Virgin Atlantic said in a statement, highlighting "overwhelming support of all four creditor classes, including 99-per cent support from trade creditors".

Virgin Atlantic is undergoing a court-sanctioned process under British law to complete its private-only solvent recapitalisation.

The carrier will now face a High Court hearing on September 2 to sanction the restructuring, saying it is confident of getting judges' blessing.

Across the Atlantic, the plan must make it through a so-called "Chapter 15" hearing -- in reference to the US bankruptcy law -- on September 3.

"Achieving this milestone puts Virgin Atlantic in a position to rebuild its balance sheet, restore customer confidence and welcome passengers back to the skies as soon as they are ready to travel," the company said.









Branson has previously warned that Virgin Atlantic would collapse unless it received financial aid from the UK government to help weather the crisis. -AFP





