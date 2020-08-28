Robi posts Tk 58.4cr profit in amid Covid-19 in April-June





However, Compared to Q1, the Q2'20 revenue declined by 9.5% to Tk 1,763 crore, according to a press release.

While reading the PAT figure, it must be noted that it is heavily impacted by the discriminatory 2% minimum turnover tax.

The smaller players in the telecom industry is effectively made to pay minimum turnover tax at double the rate compared to any other industry.

In addition to the revenue dent, the active subscriber base took a heavy beating throughout the second quarter due to the pandemic. Active subscriber base declined by 3.5% compared to Q1'20 to reach 4 crore 80 lakhs in Q2'20.

Compared to the same quarter last year, the active subscriber base increased by 0.1%. Robi's revenue on the other hand declined by 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Robi's voice revenue declined by 14.2% compared to the previous quarter and by 18.6% compared to the same quarter previous year- indicating the economic hardship endured especially by the lower income customers who tend to use 2G based voice call service.

Despite data consumption growth of 18.9% compared to last quarter, the pandemic induced drastic data price reduction resulted in data revenue de-growth of 1.5% in Q2'20 compared to the previous quarter; however, compared to same quarter last year, data revenue grew by 23.7% in Q2'20.

Sudden increase in data usage during the pandemic naturally stretched the network performance which could easily have been avoided with the emergency allocation of spectrum as requested by the smaller operators of the industry.

The pandemic reduced Robi's active subscriber base by 17 lakhs in Q2'20 to slide down to 4 crore 80 lakhs representing 29.7% of the subscriber market share. Out of 4 crore 80 lakhs active subscribers, 3 crore 22 lakhs are internet users- which represents 67% of Robi's total subscriber base. Sharp focus on cost optimization helped Robi to register EBITDA of Tk 882 crore in Q2'20.









Robi has paid 804.3 crore taka to the Government exchequer in the second quarter of 2020. Robi's CAPEX investment in this quarter was Tk 311 crore.





Robi register a profit after tax (PAT) of Tk 58.4 crore in the second quarter (April-June) of the current calendar year, amid raging Covid-19.However, Compared to Q1, the Q2'20 revenue declined by 9.5% to Tk 1,763 crore, according to a press release.While reading the PAT figure, it must be noted that it is heavily impacted by the discriminatory 2% minimum turnover tax.The smaller players in the telecom industry is effectively made to pay minimum turnover tax at double the rate compared to any other industry.In addition to the revenue dent, the active subscriber base took a heavy beating throughout the second quarter due to the pandemic. Active subscriber base declined by 3.5% compared to Q1'20 to reach 4 crore 80 lakhs in Q2'20.Compared to the same quarter last year, the active subscriber base increased by 0.1%. Robi's revenue on the other hand declined by 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.Robi's voice revenue declined by 14.2% compared to the previous quarter and by 18.6% compared to the same quarter previous year- indicating the economic hardship endured especially by the lower income customers who tend to use 2G based voice call service.Despite data consumption growth of 18.9% compared to last quarter, the pandemic induced drastic data price reduction resulted in data revenue de-growth of 1.5% in Q2'20 compared to the previous quarter; however, compared to same quarter last year, data revenue grew by 23.7% in Q2'20.Sudden increase in data usage during the pandemic naturally stretched the network performance which could easily have been avoided with the emergency allocation of spectrum as requested by the smaller operators of the industry.The pandemic reduced Robi's active subscriber base by 17 lakhs in Q2'20 to slide down to 4 crore 80 lakhs representing 29.7% of the subscriber market share. Out of 4 crore 80 lakhs active subscribers, 3 crore 22 lakhs are internet users- which represents 67% of Robi's total subscriber base. Sharp focus on cost optimization helped Robi to register EBITDA of Tk 882 crore in Q2'20.Robi has paid 804.3 crore taka to the Government exchequer in the second quarter of 2020. Robi's CAPEX investment in this quarter was Tk 311 crore.