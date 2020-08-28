IBBL Ctg South Zone holds business confce

A business development conference of Chittagong South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) was held on virtual platform recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.

Mohammad Ali, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury and Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the conference as special guests.

Presided over by Mohammad Yakub Ali, Head of Chittagong South Zone, Head of Branches under the zone and other high officials are also attended the conference.







