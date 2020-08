Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain















Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating its 'Kuliarchar Sub-Branch' at Kuliarchar, Kishoregonj through video conference from Bank's head office on Thursday. Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Mymensingh Zone) Madhu Sudan Sardar were also present in this video session. photo: Bank