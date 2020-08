NRB Global Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat







NRB Global Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad and other high officials, inaugurating its Hamayetpur Islami Banking Branch at Savar, Dhaka and Al-Amin Bazar Islami Banking Branch at Munshiganj through online from head office on Thursday. photo: Bank