Sonali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan exchanging views with the representatives of media at the bank's head quarters in Motijheel on Thursday to explain the bank's one year performance and loan distribution activities from the government stimulus package to industries, agriculture and SE sectors. Deputy managing director, general managers and other senior bank officials were present. photo: Bank