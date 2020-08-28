Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:05 PM
China proposes US to solve accounting dispute

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

SHANGHAI, Aug 27: China is proposing to let US regulators audit its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in a concession aimed at solving their long-running accounting dispute, but would insist on redacting some information on national security grounds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The United States has long complained of lack of access to audit working papers for US-listed Chinese companies. Washington earlier this months threatened measures to delist Chinese firms that fail to meet its auditing requirements.
Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told Bloomberg that CSRC this month sent the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) a fresh proposal that would allow the US to pick any of its SOEs for a trial joint inspection.    -Reuters


