Huawei unveils new smartphones

Huawei, the world's leading technology company, has unveiled new entrants of the latest Y Series smartphone Y5p and two versions of the Tab Huawei MatePad T 8, in the Bangladesh market.Huawei Y5p and 4G version of the MatePad T 8 are now available in country's Huawei authorised brand shops. The Wi-Fi version of the MatePad T 8 will be available for purchase from August 27, 2020.With an incredible 5.45-inch FullView Display, HUAWEI Y5p offers an immersive viewing experience.Besides, the MatePad T 8, a new 8-inch tablet that delivers powerful performance, has a large battery of 5100 mAh. BDT 9,999 is the price of the Huawei Y5p in the Bangladesh market. On the other hand, BDT 13,999 is the price of a 4G version of MatePad T 8 and BDT 9,999 is the price of WiFi version.