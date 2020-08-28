Video
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Home Business

Rakuten Viber usage grows in BD, Asia Pacific region

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Compared to the 2019 data, Viber has recorded an increase of usage in Bangladesh during the first half of 2020, with a 17% increase in activations, a 21% increase in sending group messages, and 25% in one to one message.
The number of messages sent in a group experienced robust growth as well, with a 48% rise, while community Views increased to 77%, according to a press release.
Viber is also allowing users to react to messages in Communities, to help bring online communication a step closer to real-life convos.
To battle the crisis spawned from the pandemic, UNICEF Bangladesh Community on Viber opened a community to post regular tips regarding how to fight back this pandemic.
Furthermore, the top health organizations in countries within Asia-Pacific have partnered with Viber to help send verified information on the pandemic on a trusted and widely used platform, such as ICT in Bangladesh.
In Bangladesh, three groups have partnered with Viber to create their own communities and reach out to their customers and audiences. Walton Refrigerator & Home Appliances launched two different communities that cater to their specific product lines.
Marcel Refrigerator, Walton's sister company, also created a Community. Fun-loving Viber users in the country had a field day when Bengal Beats opened its own Community where they get to keep their followers updated on their unique local trendy memes that have been a source of joy for many in these times.
Countries in the Asia-Pacific saw strong growth in the number of messages sent within Viber groups compared to 2019-Myanmar at 41%, Nepal at 67%, Sri Lanka at 91%, Vietnam at 43% and Philippines at 95%.
Community Engagement similarly grew, with most countries almost doubling their numbers of Community Views, Myanmar at 106% growth, Sri Lanka at 118%, and Nepal at 195%, respectively. In the Philippines, Community engagement experienced robust growth as well, with a 2.5x increase in community viewers and 2.7x growth in messages sent within Communities.


