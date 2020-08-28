Vivo leads BD mobile phone innovation





The China-based leading global smartphone brand, is bringing the best technology and ultimate user experience for its users of Bangladesh.

Within just three years of entering in the Bangladeshi market, vivo has carved a niche for itself in designing and developing the latest in smartphone technology.

Vivo entered Bangladeshi market in 2017 and since then launched many feature-rich variants in its vast and innovative portfolio of three different series -Y, V, and S, designed to fit the Bangladeshi youth's evolving lifestyle needs and budget preferences.

Vivo have an unremitting focus on Bangladesh and has introduced top-notch product ranges that have received a phenomenal response from the youth community of the country.

With more than 80 per cent of its staff invested in research and development, vivo holds its core beliefs firmly on being innovative for the consumer and continues to place world-leading features into its smartphones.

As Bangladesh is a strategically important market, Vivo continues to upscale its presence in the local mobile market to embrace consumer demands. So, Vivo operates a large number of smartphone retail stores and twelve service centers throughout the country.















Vivo leads mobile phone industry in Bangladesh by innovations, showcasing technology excellences, embracing consumer demands and building an innovation-led future.The China-based leading global smartphone brand, is bringing the best technology and ultimate user experience for its users of Bangladesh.Within just three years of entering in the Bangladeshi market, vivo has carved a niche for itself in designing and developing the latest in smartphone technology.Vivo entered Bangladeshi market in 2017 and since then launched many feature-rich variants in its vast and innovative portfolio of three different series -Y, V, and S, designed to fit the Bangladeshi youth's evolving lifestyle needs and budget preferences.Vivo have an unremitting focus on Bangladesh and has introduced top-notch product ranges that have received a phenomenal response from the youth community of the country.With more than 80 per cent of its staff invested in research and development, vivo holds its core beliefs firmly on being innovative for the consumer and continues to place world-leading features into its smartphones.As Bangladesh is a strategically important market, Vivo continues to upscale its presence in the local mobile market to embrace consumer demands. So, Vivo operates a large number of smartphone retail stores and twelve service centers throughout the country.