Sterling hovers above $1.32 ahead of Jackson Hole





Sterling looked to have brushed off fresh industry data showing UK car production recovered in July but was still down 21per cent on the year, and the fastest cut in service sector jobs on record in the three months to August.

Traders are watching for any signs US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may tweak the central bank's policy framework to help push up inflation, in his Jackson Hole speech later today. Such a move could allow rates to stay super-low for longer.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak at the event on Friday, which is being held virtually due to the pandemic.

Sterling has been buoyed in recent weeks by a broadly weakening dollar, as risk sentiment recovered and investors piled back into currencies perceived as riskier bets. -Reuters















