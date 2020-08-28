European shares fall ahead of Fed policy announcement





Wall Street hit new record highs on Wednesday and the MSCI world share index also rose to its highest ever, with the endless supply of cheap cash from central banks pushing up big-cap tech companies.

But the rally petered out in the Asian session, with an element of caution coming from the United States sanctioning China over military action in the disputed South China Sea.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was broadly flat on the day at 0723 GMT, while the MSCI's main European Index .MSER was down 0.1per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1per cent, but still close to two-week highs .

Market focus is now squarely on the virtual Jackson Hole conference, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to drop policy hints when he speaks at 0910 EDT (1310 GMT).

"While we expect the Fed to shy away from more radical easing measures, such as explicit controls on government bond yields, we believe Powell will likely outline other dovish measures," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Manager, wrote in a note to clients.

"These could include a move toward average inflation targeting, giving the central bank more leeway to allow inflation to overshoot the 2per cent target while keeping rates pegged close to zero," he said.

The Fed has already cut interest rates to zero, started bond-buying and approved a massive lending programme. -Reuters















