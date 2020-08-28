Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:05 PM
latest 47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Business

Asian markets hurt by fresh tensions, eyes on Fed policy

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

HONG KONG, Aug 27: Most markets fell Thursday ahead of a key policy speech by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, while geopolitical concerns returned after Beijing fired missiles into the South China Sea and the US sanctioned several Chinese firms linked to the disputed region.
Even a fourth successive record on Wall Street was not enough to stoke a rally, with a fresh flare-up in virus cases in the region keeping dealers grounded. The mood in Asia was more downbeat compared with earlier in the week with Bloomberg News reporting China had fired four ballistic missiles as part of a military exercise by the People's Liberation Army, a day after a US spy plane carried out a flyover.
The region is one of a number of issues that have seen China-US tensions spike in recent months. In July, Washington declared Beijing's pursuit of territory and resources there illegal, explicitly backing the territorial claims of Southeast Asian countries against China.
And on Wednesday it imposed sanctions and restrictions on 24 Chinese companies and associated officials for taking part in building artificial islands in the disputed waters.
The US Commerce Department said the firms "enabled China to construct and militarise disputed outposts in the South China Sea".
Hong Kong led losses, dropping one per cent with HSBC losing more than two per cent after being slammed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over reports it had frozen access to credit card and bank accounts for executives of independent media group Next Media.
Tokyo and Singapore were both down 0.5 per cent, Shanghai eased 0.2 per cent and Seoul was off 0.7 per cent, though Sydney, Taipei and Jakarta squeezed out small gains.
With earnings season gone and China-US trade talks now settled for now - despite ongoing tensions - the next point of focus is Powell's presentation Thursday at the virtual meeting of global central bankers, in which he is expected to outline the Fed's plans for monetary policy.
The bank has provided crucial support worth trillions of dollars to the world's top economy during the virus crisis, helping stocks bounce back from their March troughs.
While observers predict the speech will outline a new policy framework for inflation and interest rates, there is also some hope for some further easing measures, especially with lawmakers in Washington failing to reach any agreement on a new stimulus.
Oil traders are keeping tabs on Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico, which is set to hammer the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.
Around three million barrels a day of refining capacity have been closed after US authorities said the hurricane could bring "potentially catastrophic storm surges, extreme winds and flash flooding".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amazon's latest grocery store concept opens
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on positive sentiment
Creditors back £1.2b virus rescue for Virgin Atlantic
Virus-hit Air New Zealand posts US$300 million loss
Bhutan's stone export to BD brings relief to many Indians
Robi posts Tk 58.4cr profit in amid Covid-19 in April-June
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds business confce
Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Managing Director


Latest News
BHF to correspond with AHF for players’ age barrier issue
Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of Awami League: Quader
Beximco Pharma joins hand with India's Serum Institute for Covid-19 vaccine
EC’s proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature 'suicidal': BNP
Russian citizen dies at RMCH after taking liquor
Australia open to taking gunman Tarrant back from New Zealand
Child marriage: Bride's father jailed
Sri Lanka to ban importation of plastic goods to protect elephants
European schools reopen with smaller classes, shorter lessons
Polar bear kills man in Norway
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Bank accounts of Evaly, chairman and MD frozen
Closure of educational institutions extended
Kushtia's Daulatpur OC dies of coronavirus
Murder of two siblings in B'baria: Uncle confesses
No JSC, JDC exams in 2020
Deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh stand at 4,127
VAT on broadband internet reduced to 5 per cent
Ramu OC seeks apology for inconsistency in seizure lists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft