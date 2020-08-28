Federal Reserve begins laying out new monetary policy approach



Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

With tens of millions of people out of work because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the campaign for the Nov. 3 presidential election fast underway, the Fed is looking to completely transform the way it manages monetary policy to adapt to a world where interest rates - and most inflation metrics - are perpetually low.

The Kansas City Fed will kick off its annual economic symposium on Thursday morning, an event that is usually held in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but is being conducted virtually this year because of the pandemic. After this week's event and the mid-September policy meeting, Fed officials will not meet again until the day after the election.

Powell is expected to discuss the results of the Fed's framework review, an initiative started nearly two years ago through public hearings and research to explore how monetary policy should be adapted for a low interest rate environment. He is scheduled to begin his speech at 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT).

The Fed chief may lay out a case for why higher inflation over the long term may be a positive for the economy, though some analysts expect the speech will be short on details for how the central bank plans to enact this approach.

"The main gist of the message is likely to point to a desire to overshoot inflation but to no specific policies for getting there," Roberto Perli and Benson Durham of Cornerstone Macro wrote in a note on Wednesday. -Reuters















