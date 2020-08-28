Bank transactions turn normal as businesses reopen





According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, interbank transactions through cheques has increased by 82.63 percent to Tk2,02,646.6 crore in June, debit card transactions increased by 6.21 percent to Tk12, 528.1 crore, credit card transactions by 25.78 percent to Tk898 crore.

Similarly prepaid card transactions increased by 4.23 percent to Tk140.3 crore and internet banking increased by 34.15 percent to Tk7421.1 crore in June compared to previous May. Earlier the shutdown continued from March 26 to May 30 to contain Covid-19 spread when all economic activities also remained suspended.

Banking returned to almost normal in June with people returning to normal life although the pandemic is still active in the country causing death and infection to vast multitude of people. But the country has already learned how to live with the plague. .

Talking to Daily Observer, the former chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), Syed Mahbubur Rahman said banking in normal channel had declined drastically during April-May period as the pandemic was on the surge.

But it has rebounded after May, said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, who is also the Managing Director of Mutual Trust Bank. All forms of banking transactions have returned to normal, he said except for import and export.

He said all developed countries have already switched to digital transactions, but the lion share of banking in Bangladesh is still carried out through cheques. In this period interbank transactions through cheques declined by 50.32 percent to Tk93848.1 crore in April.

Meanwhile, credit cards have become popular payment instruments among diverse groups. No fewer than 35 banks are now operate credit card business. They had 15 lakh 56 thousand 448 credit cards customers till January this year. Credit card transactions increased to Tk898 crore in June, up by 25.78 percent from the previous month.

Prepaid cards are rapidly gaining traction. The number of clients of prepaid cards stood at 5 lakh 86 thousand 230 till June. Transactions increased by 4.23 percent to Tk140.3 crore in June than in the previous month.

Clients of internet banking stood at 27 lakh 42 thousand 241. Internet banking transactions declined by 29.19 percent in April, then it increased by 18.59 percent and 34.15 percent in May and July.

As normalcy returns BB on August 18 has asked all banks to restore normal banking, scrapping roster-based weekly-duty schedules for employees and also asked them to restore evening banking along with the regular banking. Banks also have been asked to run evening banking in the week-end in the usual manner.

















