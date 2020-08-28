Remdesivir Injection given for C-19 patients in Nepal





Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Beximco Pharma), IFIC Bank Ltd. and its Nepalese subsidiary Nepal Bangladesh Bank have donated 5,000 vials of Remdesivir Injection (Bemsivir) to Nepal Government for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The medicine was handed over to Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Dr. Banshidhar Mishra in a simple ceremony held at later's office on Thursday. High officials from Beximco Pharma and IFIC Bank were present and spoke on this occasion. Managing Director of IFIC Bank Mr. Shah A Sarwar and Nazmul Hassan MP, Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals spoke on the occasion.Beximco Pharma became the first in the world to launch generic Remdesivir (under the brand "Bemsivir") upon receiving an emergency use approval from DGDA on May 21, 2020. The antiviral drug, originally developed by US based Gilead Sciences Inc., is supplied by Beximco Pharma under the brand name of Bemsivir. The company has also supplied this drug to several countries for saving lives of critically ill patients on a humanitarian ground. Beximco has been providing the drug free of cost to the Government designated COVID-19 hospitals in Bangladesh from the very beginning.