

BSC in talks with Chinese firm to procure 6 more ships

The BSC initiated the move to procure two bulk carriers and four crude oil tankers following the directives of the Ministry of Shipping (MoS).

The capacity of each bulk carrier ship will be 80,000 tonnes. Each of the two crude oil tanker's capacity is 114,000 tonnes while 80,000 tonnes each of the other two tankers.

The 305th board of directors' meeting of the BSC on Monday discussed the procurement of the six ships.

The ships will be procured from China under Chinese loan, said BSC Executive Director (Technical) Md Yousuf.

Established by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1972, the BSC is a state-owned autonomous corporation of the country.

It has eight ships and oil tankers in its fleet and engaged in providing shipping services to the local exporters, importers and business houses.

The vessels are used to carry ready-made garment (RMG) and other export items and also to import crude oil from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

















