NBFIs asked not to classify borrowers’ loans till Sept





On March 24 this year, the loan classification facility was first offered for six months to June 30 this year.

"It has been decided to extend the benefit till September from June this year as it is still not possible for borrowers to conduct normal business activities due to Covid-19," said a BB circular issued on the day. The BB has no other option but to extend the facility to ease the situation for both NBFIs and borrowers in these trying times, a senior official of the BB said.

He said a major proportion of loans lent by NBFIs became defaulted in the last five months as business and economic activities were almost under halt for more than two months and a section of businesses were yet to regain the strength to start repaying loans.

NBFIs cannot impose any penalty interest or additional fees on outstanding loans and investment during this period. The amount of loans and numbers of installments will be rescheduled by considering the payable installments from January to September 30 this year, it clarified.

Earlier, the BB in June asked scheduled banks not to downgrade any loan on account of borrowers' failure in paying installments in the January-September period this year.









However, on April 22, the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) requested Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and BB Governor Fazle Kabir to extend the time until December this year. Bankers and economists believe the period of exemption should be extended so that businesses get adequate time to have their financial wounds, caused by the coronavirus-induced situation, healed. Policy Research Institute Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Dr Ahsan H Mansur said the BB should extend the deadline on the moratorium on degrading loans further so that businesses could regain their strength within the period.





