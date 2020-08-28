Bangladesh seeks Swiss investment in ICT sector



Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and newly appointed Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard pose after talks at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka late on Wednesday.

He also urged the Swiss government to encourage its enterprises to set up manufacturing factories in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Bangladesh taking advantage of various incentive packages offered by the government to get Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Momen made the calls on Thursday when the newly appointed Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard paid a courtesy call on him at the State Guest House Jamuna late on Wednesday, a foreign ministry press release said on Thursday.

He also briefed the Swiss envoy on Bangladesh's tremendous socio-economic developments, particularly during the last one decade under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it added.

Mentioning that pharmaceutical and leather sectors are two other emerging export-oriented sectors of Bangladesh alongside the Ready-made garments sector, Momen urged Switzerland to import more of these products from here.

The Swiss Ambassador assured Dr Momen of her country's strong commitment in this regard.

Dr. Momen informed the Swiss envoy that currently Bangladesh is the President of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

He said that despite international commitment for mobilizing USD 100 billion per year by 2020 for adaptation and mitigation of the negative impacts of climate change, the present situation of climate finance is in a bad shape.

Momen urged Switzerland and other developed countries and international partners to mobilize more financial resources to address this global challenge collectively.

The new Swiss Ambassador also called on state minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday at the foreign ministry, the release said.















