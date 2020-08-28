Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 August, 2020, 8:04 PM
latest 47 more die of COVID-19 in country       
Home Business

Bangladesh seeks Swiss investment in ICT sector

Published : Friday, 28 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and newly appointed Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard pose after talks at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka late on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and newly appointed Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard pose after talks at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka late on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen urged the Swiss entrepreneurs to invest in its hi-tech parks of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector considering a huge pool of IT professionals in the country.
He also urged the Swiss government to encourage its enterprises to set up manufacturing factories in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Bangladesh taking advantage of various incentive packages offered by the government to get Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
Momen made the calls on Thursday when the newly appointed Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard paid a courtesy call on him at the State Guest House Jamuna late on Wednesday, a foreign ministry press release said on Thursday.
He also briefed the Swiss envoy on Bangladesh's tremendous socio-economic developments, particularly during the last one decade under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it added.
Mentioning that pharmaceutical and leather sectors are two other emerging export-oriented sectors of Bangladesh alongside the Ready-made garments sector, Momen urged Switzerland to import more of these products from here.
The Swiss Ambassador assured Dr Momen of her country's strong commitment in this regard.
Dr. Momen informed the Swiss envoy that currently Bangladesh is the President of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).
He said that despite international commitment for mobilizing USD 100 billion per year by 2020 for adaptation and mitigation of the negative impacts of climate change, the present situation of climate finance is in a bad shape.
Momen urged Switzerland and other developed countries and international partners to mobilize more financial resources to address this global challenge collectively.
The new Swiss Ambassador also called on state minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday at the foreign ministry, the release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amazon's latest grocery store concept opens
Stocks rise for 3rd running day on positive sentiment
Creditors back £1.2b virus rescue for Virgin Atlantic
Virus-hit Air New Zealand posts US$300 million loss
Bhutan's stone export to BD brings relief to many Indians
Robi posts Tk 58.4cr profit in amid Covid-19 in April-June
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds business confce
Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) Managing Director


Latest News
BHF to correspond with AHF for players’ age barrier issue
Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of Awami League: Quader
Beximco Pharma joins hand with India's Serum Institute for Covid-19 vaccine
EC’s proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature 'suicidal': BNP
Russian citizen dies at RMCH after taking liquor
Australia open to taking gunman Tarrant back from New Zealand
Child marriage: Bride's father jailed
Sri Lanka to ban importation of plastic goods to protect elephants
European schools reopen with smaller classes, shorter lessons
Polar bear kills man in Norway
Most Read News
India proposes resumption of flights with BD
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Bank accounts of Evaly, chairman and MD frozen
Closure of educational institutions extended
Kushtia's Daulatpur OC dies of coronavirus
Murder of two siblings in B'baria: Uncle confesses
No JSC, JDC exams in 2020
Deaths from COVID-19 in Bangladesh stand at 4,127
VAT on broadband internet reduced to 5 per cent
Ramu OC seeks apology for inconsistency in seizure lists
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft