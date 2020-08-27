Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:39 AM
latest
Home Business

Apple to launch online store in India in next 2 months

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: Apple Inc is gearing up to open its online store in India in the next two months, according to sources.
Apple is preparing to launch its online store in the September-October period, sources close to the development said.
One of the sources said the launch of the online store will be in time for the festive season, and help the company cash in on the demand seen during Dussehra and Diwali festivals.
The company did not respond to e-mailed queries on the matter.
In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook had reportedly said the company will launch its online store in India later this year, while its first physical retail store will open in the country in 2021.
Apple currently sells its products in India through third-party sellers and online marketplaces like Flipkart and Amazon.
In a major push to single-brand retail, the government had last year relaxed FDI guidelines, offering players more flexibility on local sourcing norms.
It had also done away with a provision that required companies to mandatorily set up a brick-and-mortar store before getting into online retail trading.
Following the government's move, Apple had said it was keen on offering online and in-store experiences to Indian users at par with its global standards.
Apple, which competes in the premium smartphone segment in India with players like Samsung and OnePlus, has been aggressively ramping up its presence in the Indian market.
The US-based company, in partnership partners like Wistron and Foxconn, recently started assembling iPhone 11 in India.
The iPhone 11 -- being assembled at Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu -- is the fifth model of the phone that AppleÂ has started assembling in India (others being iPhone 7, XR, 6S and SE).    -PTI


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Banks in bonus balancing act as economies shrink but markets boom
Apple to launch online store in India in next 2 months
BNIC approves 12pc cash dividend
American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers in October
Air India divestment deadline extended for 4th time
Finnair to cut 1,000 jobs as coronavirus end not in sight
Lankan Alliance Finance appoints new CEO
EU trade chief fights to keep job as Golfgate rolls on


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over â€˜corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schoolsâ€™
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over â€˜corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schoolsâ€™
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft