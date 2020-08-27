BNIC approves 12pc cash dividend





Bangladesh National Insurance Company (BNIC) Ltd approved 12pc cash dividend for its Shareholders for the year 2019. The dividend were approved in its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on virtually by using Digital Platform on Wednesday, says a press release.The meeting approved the company's audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.Abdul Baset Majumder, Chairman of the company presided over the meeting.Among the other members of the Board of Directors' Professor Dr. Mijanur Rahman, Fakhruddin Ahmed, Prof Dr. Goutom Buddha Das, Taif Bin Yousuf, Md. Abdur Rouf, Director and Chairman of Audit Committee Mohammed Salim and Chief Executive Officer, other high officials and share holders also attend in the meeting.