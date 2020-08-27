Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:39 AM
latest
Home Business

American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers in October

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

NEW YORK, Aug 26:  American Airlines warned Tuesday it will lay off around 19,000 workers on October 1 after federal aid expires unless lawmakers vote to give beleaguered US carriers more money.
American has been forced to slash flights and seen thousands of employees depart under voluntary programs as it faces a sharp downturn in travel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But in a securities filing the Texas-based carrier explained the job cuts are needed because flights have not recovered amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it will keep many planes grounded in the coming months.
"Approximately 19,000 of our team members will be involuntarily furloughed or separated from the company on October 1," American said in a memo signed by Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom and included in the filing.
However, the job losses could be curbed if Congress extends a program under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act rescue package that helped airlines retain their staff through the end of September.
But negotiations between Congress and the White House on a new spending package are deadlocked as the coronavirus continues to threaten the world's largest economy, and forcing major US carriers to warn of massive job cuts due to reduced travel demand.
"We must prepare for the possibility that our nation's leadership will not be able to find a way to further support aviation professionals and the service we provide, especially to smaller communities," American said in the statement.
The planned layoffs are in addition to the 12,500 employees who voluntarily left American, and another 11,000 who offered to take a leave of absence in October, the airline said.
"In short, American's team will have at least 40,000 fewer people working October 1 than we had when we entered this pandemic," according to the memo.
The company in July warned 25,000 workers they could be furloughed beginning October 1.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks in bonus balancing act as economies shrink but markets boom
Apple to launch online store in India in next 2 months
BNIC approves 12pc cash dividend
American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers in October
Air India divestment deadline extended for 4th time
Finnair to cut 1,000 jobs as coronavirus end not in sight
Lankan Alliance Finance appoints new CEO
EU trade chief fights to keep job as Golfgate rolls on


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft