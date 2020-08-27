Lankan Alliance Finance appoints new CEO



Kanti Kumar Saha

Before joining Lankan Alliance Finance, in his 29 years of the distinguished career, he represented the Board in the capacity of Managing Director and CEO of NDB Capital, an investment banking arm of National Development Bank PLC of Sri Lanka.

Kumar was the Director and Head of Global Corporate Banking at Citibank N. A. Bangladesh, Senior Relationship Manager, Corporate Banking of Standard Chartered Bank and also served as the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Prime Bank.

Kumar holds both Bachelor's and Master's in Economics from the University of Dhaka. He also earned his Postgraduate Management Degree from Nottingham Trent University, UK.





















