GM, Ford C-19 US ventilator projects close in on their finish lines





Many of the ventilators assembled by the automakers and other manufacturers have gone into a US government stockpile as doctors shifted away from using invasive ventilators with COVID-19 patients. The government currently has 108,000 ventilators in its medical equipment stockpile, and 12,000 deployed at US hospitals, the US Health and Human Services department said Tuesday.

GM and medical equipment maker Ventec Life Systems are in the "home stretch" toward completing a contract to deliver 30,000 critical care ventilators by the end of August under a $489 million contract with the federal government, the automaker said.

GM and Ventec have already delivered more than 20,000 machines, GM spokesman Jim Cain said.

Ford has assembled about 47,000 of the 50,000 ventilators it agreed to supply to partner General Electric Co, Ford spokeswoman Rachel McCleery said. GE has a $336 million contract with the government.

HHS said it has received more than 69,000 ventilators assembled by GM and Ford and their partners, and "both of these delivery schedules are nearly complete." -Reuters





















