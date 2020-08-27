Germany extends shorter work hours scheme





Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition of conservatives and centre- left Social Democrats agreed on Tuesday to allow the programme to run for 24 months for any firm that applies by the end of the year.

It also resolved to extend financial assistance to small businesses until the end of the year and relax insolvency laws in an effort to avoid cascading bankruptcies.

The shorter-hours programme, known as Kurzarbeit, sees the German government cover around two-thirds of workers' wages when employers slash their hours to save costs.

The scheme was widely used during the 2008-09 financial crisis and credited with saving tens of thousands of jobs. The programme is one of the main tools used by Berlin to shield Europe's top economy from the pandemic-induced downturn, accounting for a key part of the government's trillion-euro ($1.1 trillion) coronavirus support package. -AFP















