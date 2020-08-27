Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Germany extends shorter work hours scheme

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BERLIN, Aug 26: A German scheme that tops up pay for workers who lost work hours because of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended by another year to stave off mass job losses.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition of conservatives and centre- left Social Democrats agreed on Tuesday to allow the programme to run for 24 months for any firm that applies by the end of the year.
It also resolved to extend financial assistance to small businesses until the end of the year and relax insolvency laws in an effort to avoid cascading bankruptcies.
The shorter-hours programme, known as Kurzarbeit, sees the German government cover around two-thirds of workers' wages when employers slash their hours to save costs.
The scheme was widely used during the 2008-09 financial crisis and credited with saving tens of thousands of jobs. The programme is one of the main tools used by Berlin to shield Europe's top economy from the pandemic-induced downturn, accounting for a key part of the government's trillion-euro ($1.1 trillion) coronavirus support       package.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks in bonus balancing act as economies shrink but markets boom
Apple to launch online store in India in next 2 months
BNIC approves 12pc cash dividend
American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers in October
Air India divestment deadline extended for 4th time
Finnair to cut 1,000 jobs as coronavirus end not in sight
Lankan Alliance Finance appoints new CEO
EU trade chief fights to keep job as Golfgate rolls on


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft