Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:38 AM
latest
Home Business

US to spend $625m in 5 quantum information research hubs

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 26: The US Department of Energy on Wednesday said it will provide $625 million over the next five years for five newly formed quantum information research hubs as it tries to keep ahead of competing nations like China on the emerging technology.
The funding is part of $1.2 billion earmarked in the National Quantum Initiative Act in 2018.
Researchers believe quantum computers could operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers, making possible potential tasks ranging from mapping complex molecular structures and chemical reactions to boosting the power of artificial intelligence.
"It's absolutely imperative the United States continues to lead the world in AI and quantum. We know our adversaries around the world are pursuing their own advances," US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios said during a White House press briefing announcing the quantum information research funding and another $100 million plus investment into the National Science Foundation's AI Research Institutes.
The five research hubs are each led by the Energy Department's Argonne, Brookhaven, Fermi, Lawrence Berkeley and Oak Ridge national laboratories.
The hubs are comprised of top research universities, other national labs and big tech companies in the quantum computing space such as International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N), Intel Corp (INTC.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), and quantum computer startups Rigetti & Co and ColdQuanta Inc. An Italian research lab and a Canadian university are also taking part.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks in bonus balancing act as economies shrink but markets boom
Apple to launch online store in India in next 2 months
BNIC approves 12pc cash dividend
American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers in October
Air India divestment deadline extended for 4th time
Finnair to cut 1,000 jobs as coronavirus end not in sight
Lankan Alliance Finance appoints new CEO
EU trade chief fights to keep job as Golfgate rolls on


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft