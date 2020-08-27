European stocks nudge higher on stimulus hopes





Germany's coalition parties agreed to extend economic measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis at a cost of up to 10 billion euros, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.

Neighbouring France is also set to present its economic recovery plan on Sept. 3, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

Still, Frankfurt's DAX .GDAXI rose 0.2per cent and Paris' CAC 40 .FCHI was flat, with global markets in a holding pattern ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday that could offer clues on what steps the central bank is willing to take to safeguard a fragile economic recovery. -Reuters























