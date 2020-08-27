Video
Tk 6.5t SPM project runs behind schedule

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Ibne Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 26: The Work on the Single Point Mooring (SPM) with Double Pipeline project of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, which is being implemented at a cost of more than Tk. 6.5 lakh crore (6.5 trillion), has been slowed down due to pandemic Covid-19.
According to a source in the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the project, which started in November 2015, was scheduled to be completed in June 2022. But the actual progress of the work was about 52 percent till August 2020.
The project was undertaken to reach the pipeline from Kutubdia to Chattogram through a pipeline directly from mother vessels to be imported refined and unrefined diesel into the country in the future. The actual field work of this project has been started from October 2018.The project cost is estimated at Tk. 6 lakh 56 thousand 726 crore. And about 2 lakh 39 thousand 158 crore has been spent so far.
According sources as BPC, it currently takes 108 hours to unload 30,000 tonnes of diesel from the mother tanker at sea off the coast of Kutubdia. But if this project is implemented, it will take only 28 hours to unload about 60,000 tonnes diesel and supply the fuel to Chattogram.
This will reduce the ship fare now needed to carry diesel after unloading from mother tanker at Kutubdia to Chattogram. It will also help increase operational feasibility and efficiency. A single point mooring or floating unloading facility in the sea through a direct pipeline from the mother vessel called SPM.
Under this project, work is underway to install six new storage tanks with a capacity of about 2 lakh tonnes of diesel. In addition, work is underway to build two 110 km long parallel pipelines. Among them, 63 km double pipeline under the sea and 38 km on the land.
In the meantime, 135 km of 146 km of pipeline has been installed under the sea floor. About 37 km have been completed of 74 km.
Nine million metric tons of unrefined and refined diesel per year can be discharged easily from the mother vessel after the project is completed. This will lead to significant progress in the country's energy security. This project needs to be implemented quickly for the economic development of the country. But the Covid-19 has become an obstacle to the project.
Talking to The Daily Observer, SPM project Director Md Sharif Hasnat, said that the employees of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited, the contractor for the project, left for China last May. So, the work of the project was stopped. As a result, according to the agreement, there is uncertainty in the completion of the pipeline work by August 2021.
Project Director Hasnat also said that the Chinese contractor is scheduled to start work in September if the Covid-19 does not take on a serious shape. He told that if the work could begin in September, it would be completed by June 2022.


