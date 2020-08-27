NBR launches EFD at 100 shops in Dhaka, Ctg





NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem inaugurated the launching at a press briefing in the city saying the installation takes place after missing several deadlines. He said evaluating the outcome of the limited installation, 1,000 more EFDs will be installed in phases in next three months.

The NBR chairman said vendor have initially installed 80 EFDs in Dhaka and 20 in Chattogram and gradually more devices would be installed across the country if everything worked well under the pilot programme.

Consumers will also be incentivised with cash prizes through lotteries on purchase vouchers generated by the EFDs, he said. According to NBR, EFDs will be connected to the server of the Electronic Fiscal Device Management System so that VAT officials can capture real-time sales data.

The NBR in August 2018 made the use of EFDs or sales data controller at point of sales and the software mandatory for 24 types of shops and service providers. It include hotels, restaurants, sweetmeat shops, jewellery shops, electric and electrical household items, departmental stores and large and medium-scale firms.

There are allegations that traders evade VAT through hiding actual sales data in absence of an effective online sales data monitoring system. They take advantage of manual record keeping. The traders either do not collect VAT from the customers or do not properly deposit the VAT collected from the consumers.

The EFD has been devised to oversee the VAT collection and its proper filing in income tax return, the NBR sources said.













































The National Board of Revenue (NBR) launched the online Electronic Fiscal Devise (EFD) on pilot basis in 100 shops and business firms at Dhaka and Chattogram on Tuesday to check the VAT payment system on experimental basis.NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem inaugurated the launching at a press briefing in the city saying the installation takes place after missing several deadlines. He said evaluating the outcome of the limited installation, 1,000 more EFDs will be installed in phases in next three months.The NBR chairman said vendor have initially installed 80 EFDs in Dhaka and 20 in Chattogram and gradually more devices would be installed across the country if everything worked well under the pilot programme.Consumers will also be incentivised with cash prizes through lotteries on purchase vouchers generated by the EFDs, he said. According to NBR, EFDs will be connected to the server of the Electronic Fiscal Device Management System so that VAT officials can capture real-time sales data.The NBR in August 2018 made the use of EFDs or sales data controller at point of sales and the software mandatory for 24 types of shops and service providers. It include hotels, restaurants, sweetmeat shops, jewellery shops, electric and electrical household items, departmental stores and large and medium-scale firms.There are allegations that traders evade VAT through hiding actual sales data in absence of an effective online sales data monitoring system. They take advantage of manual record keeping. The traders either do not collect VAT from the customers or do not properly deposit the VAT collected from the consumers.The EFD has been devised to oversee the VAT collection and its proper filing in income tax return, the NBR sources said.