Tk 131.14 crore loan disbursed to CMSMEs so far: BSCIC





Business firms such as cottage, micro, small and medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) received the fund to recover their business from the plight suffered from the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release of Industries Ministry on Wednesday.

The money was distributed among 702 cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises by district monitoring committees under Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Chattogram regional BSCIC regional offices.

The recipients include 48 women and 654 male entrepreneurs.

Loan disbursement monitoring committee has been formed for ensuring smooth implementation of loan disbursement activities as per the directives of the Prime Minister to recoup losses in the industries sector caused by the covid-19 outbreak.

The committee has been asked to take necessary steps so that entrepreneurs can collect their loan without any hassle under the stimulus package.































