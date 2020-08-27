Video
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:37 AM
Tk 131.14 crore loan disbursed to CMSMEs so far: BSCIC

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) said a total of Taka 131.14    crore has been disbursed so far under the supervision of the district SME loan distribution monitoring committees from the government stimulus package.
Business firms such as cottage, micro, small and medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) received the fund to recover their business from the plight suffered from the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release of Industries Ministry on Wednesday.
The money was distributed among 702 cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises by district monitoring committees under Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Chattogram regional BSCIC regional offices.
The recipients include 48 women and 654 male entrepreneurs.
Loan disbursement monitoring committee has been formed for ensuring smooth implementation of loan disbursement activities as per the directives of the Prime Minister to recoup losses in the industries sector caused by the covid-19 outbreak.
The committee has been asked to take necessary steps so that entrepreneurs can collect their loan without any hassle under the stimulus package.


