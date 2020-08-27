Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:37 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil holds near 5-month high on US output cuts

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, Aug 26: Oil rose towards $46 a barrel on Wednesday, near the highest since March, lifted by US producers shutting most of their offshore Gulf of Mexico output ahead of Hurricane Laura and a report showing a drop in US crude inventories.
Renewed worries over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has squeezed demand and sent prices to record lows in April, capped gains after reports this week of patients being re-infected, raising concerns about future immunity.
Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2 cents to $45.88 a barrel by 0815 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 3 cents to $43.32. Both benchmarks settled at a five-month high on Tuesday.
 "Oil traders will be preoccupied with the hurricane today," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "Once the danger passes, demand considerations will come into focus again."
The US energy industry was preparing on Tuesday for a major hurricane strike.
Producers shut 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output, representing 84per cent of the Gulf of Mexico's offshore production and close to the 90per cent outage that Hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks in bonus balancing act as economies shrink but markets boom
Apple to launch online store in India in next 2 months
BNIC approves 12pc cash dividend
American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers in October
Air India divestment deadline extended for 4th time
Finnair to cut 1,000 jobs as coronavirus end not in sight
Lankan Alliance Finance appoints new CEO
EU trade chief fights to keep job as Golfgate rolls on


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft