Oil holds near 5-month high on US output cuts

LONDON, Aug 26: Oil rose towards $46 a barrel on Wednesday, near the highest since March, lifted by US producers shutting most of their offshore Gulf of Mexico output ahead of Hurricane Laura and a report showing a drop in US crude inventories.Renewed worries over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has squeezed demand and sent prices to record lows in April, capped gains after reports this week of patients being re-infected, raising concerns about future immunity.Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2 cents to $45.88 a barrel by 0815 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 3 cents to $43.32. Both benchmarks settled at a five-month high on Tuesday."Oil traders will be preoccupied with the hurricane today," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "Once the danger passes, demand considerations will come into focus again."The US energy industry was preparing on Tuesday for a major hurricane strike.Producers shut 1.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output, representing 84per cent of the Gulf of Mexico's offshore production and close to the 90per cent outage that Hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago. -Reuters