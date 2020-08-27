Energypac Power gets BSEC approval to go public





The BSEC in its 734th commission meeting held on August 5 last with its Chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam in the chair, gave the approval for fixing the company's cut-off price through electronic bidding.

Through IPO, Energypac, the leading employee-owned company, will raise BDT 150 crore (1.50 billion) from the capital market.

The IPO proceeds will be used to expand the LPG business, repay bank loans and meet the cost of the IPO process.

According to the consolidated financial report, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the company's net asset value per share (NAVPS) with revaluation reserves is BDT 45.15 and NAVPS without revaluation reserves is BDT 30.20.

LankaBangla Investments Limited, issue manager of the company's IPO, is responsible for the issue management of the company.

Since its inception, Energypac Power Generation Limited has been the pioneer in the power and energy sector of Bangladesh. Its employees own a significant amount of the shares.

Company profits are distributed among the employees through specific rules and regulations.

From the commencement of its journey, Energypac has successfully gained a reputation among all the stakeholders as a worker-friendly organization.

Energypac believes, the foundation of their success is the creativity, trusts and mutual respect among its employees. With the sheer responsibility, dedication and passion from the employees, Energypac has been able to build a strong position in the Bangladesh market.

Energypac Power Generation Limited, one of the leading electro-mechanical engineering companies in Bangladesh, was founded in 1995.

The company has earned numerous accolades and recognitions throughout its journey for 25 years, including ISO 9001-2015 certification, Superbrands Award and Global Distributor Award and Best Brand Promotion Award for JAC.

In manufacturing, the company has state-of-the-art factories for G-Gas and Steelpac, and assembly plants for JAC and GLAD. And in the trading sector, Energypac is associated with world-renowned companies like Ankai, JCB, LiftsAll, Shacman, John Deere, Woodward, Siemens, FG Wilson and Heli.



















