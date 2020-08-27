Video
Stocks rise for 2nd running day on buying

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day as investors continued to buy prospective shares hoping for gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE moved up by 46 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 4,827. DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 18.51 points to finish at 1,679 and DSE Shariah Index gained 12.32 points to close at 1,126.
Turnover on the DSE was at Tk 7.83 billion against Tk 7.86 billion in the previous session.
Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 358 issues traded, 198 closed higher, 107 ended lower while 53 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
A total of 178,622 trades were executed in the day's session with 237.43 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,674 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,631 billion in the previous session.
Bangladesh Export Import Company (Beximco) topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 542 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, Square Pharma, Orion Pharma and Singer Bangladesh.
Desh Garment was the best performer posting a gain of 10 per cent, while Safko Spinning became the worst loser with a loss of 6.75 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 99 points to close at 13,734 and the Selective Categories Index ( CSCX) rose 60 points to finish at 8,302.
Of the issues traded, 112 gained, 102 declined and 53 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 9.78 million shares and mutual fund units with the turnover value of Tk 266 million in total.


