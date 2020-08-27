Officials involved in issuing dual NIDs to Dr Sabrina to face action: EC





"Action will be taken against those involved in issuing two NIDs," said Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Md Alamgir, Md Alamgir told reporters at a press conference held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on

Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been inquiring into illegal assets of Sabrina, and her husband and JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury, Alamgir said.

During the investigation, the ACC found that Sabrina possesses two NIDs, he added.

On July 13, the ACC had begun inquiry against Sabrina and her husband. On August 19, ACC Deputy Director Selina Akhter Moni in a letter requested the EC to inform whether a government official can have dual NIDs.

The EC secretary said that they received the ACC's letter. "The NID wing of EC looks after the matter. We've asked them to reply by today (Thursday)," he said.

"If the matter of dual NIDs is true and any of the EC officers is found involved in it, we'll take action," the EC secretary said.









Sources said Sabrina collects two NIDs from two different areas and both are active. She used different information in two cards.

In one NID, she pointed out her date of birth as December 2, 1978 and in another December it was 2, 1983.

Sabrina has reduced her age by five years, source said. She also used two different names for her husband's name section in the NIDs.

On August 20, a Dhaka court framed charges against eight people including Sabrina and Arif in the case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates. The Election Commission (EC) will take action against officials involved in issuing dual National Identity Cards (NIDs) to JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury."Action will be taken against those involved in issuing two NIDs," said Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Md Alamgir, Md Alamgir told reporters at a press conference held at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon onWednesday.The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been inquiring into illegal assets of Sabrina, and her husband and JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury, Alamgir said.During the investigation, the ACC found that Sabrina possesses two NIDs, he added.On July 13, the ACC had begun inquiry against Sabrina and her husband. On August 19, ACC Deputy Director Selina Akhter Moni in a letter requested the EC to inform whether a government official can have dual NIDs.The EC secretary said that they received the ACC's letter. "The NID wing of EC looks after the matter. We've asked them to reply by today (Thursday)," he said."If the matter of dual NIDs is true and any of the EC officers is found involved in it, we'll take action," the EC secretary said.Sources said Sabrina collects two NIDs from two different areas and both are active. She used different information in two cards.In one NID, she pointed out her date of birth as December 2, 1978 and in another December it was 2, 1983.Sabrina has reduced her age by five years, source said. She also used two different names for her husband's name section in the NIDs.On August 20, a Dhaka court framed charges against eight people including Sabrina and Arif in the case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.