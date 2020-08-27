Video
Govt mulls Tk 1,265cr project for easing internet access  

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Mohammad Zakaria

The government has decided to transform its optical fibre network into ring type network to ensure faster internet service across the country.
The government has brought all areas of Bangladesh under the Redundant Optical Fibre Cable link facilities to modernise the internet network system with ensuring higher transmission facilities.
In this regard, Post and Telecommunication Division has undertaken a project titled 'Transforming the BTCL's Existing Optical Fibre Cable Network into Ring Type Network' which has been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
"The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission has cleared the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the project which is now waiting for the approval of the executive      committee of the national economic council (ECNEC)," he added.
The project is estimated at Tk 1,265.14 crore which will come from the government exchequer. Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd will implement the project July 2020 to June 2023.
According to the proposals, all upazilas and 1,000 unions will be brought under redundancy network to provide uninterrupted internet facilities. It aims to bring all people in the country under ICT facilities.
The government has already introduced internet using at all offices and mandatory for using ICT services to implement the 'Vision 2021'.
Meanwhile, BTCL has fibre optic cable connectivity in 1,216 unions and the plan was to establish eight Wi-Fi hotspots in each of them, initially offering online connectivity for free.
Another ongoing initiative was for launching Internet Protocol television (IPTV) by the end of this year, BTCL officials said.
The government has brought 100 million people under internet coverage in the last 10 years. The government is being brought optical fibre cable to union level and it will continue its efforts to provide all of 160 million people of Bangladesh with internet facilities.




The government is targeted to provide adequate internet facilities and ensured high speed internet facilities in the country.
The government is launching Wi-Fi zone at government educational institutions as per the demand of the young generation.


