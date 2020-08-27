Health official Abzal in jail for Tk 300cr graft cases





In the morning the much-talked- about Abzal surrendered before it and sought bail in the cases.

Judge KM Emrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge Court of Dhaka passed the

order, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

In the afternoon the ACC Deputy Director, also the Investigation Officer, Md Taufiqul Islam submitted two prayers before the court to grant a ten-day remand for each case.

The same court fixed September 2 for hearing on the remand prayers in presence of Abzal.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Abzal submitted two surrender petitions before the court. Later his lawyer withdrew the petitions.

Abzal's lawyer Shahinur Islam moved his bail prayer while ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir objected his petition.

In the two cases, the ACC alleged that in the two cases Abzal amassed property worth about Tk 363,061,493 and illegally occupied the property. The ACC also brought another allegation that he and his wife laundered Tk 2,845,113,207.

On June 27 of 2019, ACC filed the two cases with ACC Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka 1, accusing Abzal and his wife Rubina Khanam of corruption.

PP Jhangir said Abzal laundered nearly Tk 300 crore in the two cases which is now under investigation.

Although Abzal was a fourth-grade government employee, his five houses, including one in Uttara, several plots, and a house abroad, were inconsistent with his legal income, said a letter issued by the Health Ministry on January 13 last year.

The Health Ministry suspended Abzal on charges of corruption on January 14.

On January 21 last year, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court ordered confiscation of all properties owned by Abzal and his wife, a stenographer of the Medical Education and Health Manpower Development project under DGHS, and freezing all their bank accounts.

On March 18, ACC confiscated Abzal's five-storied building, Tamanna Villa, located on Road 11 of Sector- 13, Uttara.















