BNP’s decision on by-polls this week

BNP is yet to decide whether it will take part in the by-elections to be held in Dhaka-5, Dhaka-18, Pabna-4, Naogaon-6 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.As a result, its potential candidates are not making anything public before the party takes any decision on the election issue.A source in the party said the central leaders of BNP couldn't take any decision without the final say of Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman.When contacted, BNPSecretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday told the Daily Observer that they would take the decision on the issue at the party's Standing Committee meeting."The Standing Committee of the party will hold its meeting this week. The decision on participating in the by-polls will be taken there. We would take our next step after this meeting," he added."This government has used administration to usurp the people's voting right," Mirza Fakhrul said,In the by-polls too there will be a reflection of their (AL) typical character, he said."So this time of Covid-19 pandemic we are more interested in helping people rather than participating in the by-elections."However, BNP local leaders are interested to participate in the upcoming by-elections but they are looking forward to the decision of the central committee.In the 11th parliamentary election Dhaka-5 constituency's BNP candidate Nabi Ullah Nabi said, "I have taken full preparation for the upcoming by election and now it all depends on the central committee decision."Nabi Ullah Nabi, who is confident of getting nomination from the party, said, "I have always been nominated by the party for this constituency."If previous elections had been neutral I would have been elected every time. "I hope considering my previous performance the party will nominate me again."BNP former Mahanagar general secretary Salahuddin Ahmed also wants to participate in the by-election from Dhaka-5 constituency.