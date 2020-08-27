Video
Regent chair Shahed on 6-day remand

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Mohammad Shahed, chairman of Regent Group,    on a six-day remand in a case filed against him  for misappropriation of Tk 45 lakh from a house owner of the capital's Pallabi area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Masud-Ur- Rahman passed the order after Md Farukuzzaman Mollick, a sub-inspector of Pallabi Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a 10-day
remand prayer.
Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Assistant Public Prosecutor Azad Rahman pleaded before the court to grant the remand.
In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused rented four floors measuring 16,148 square feet on May 8, 2016 for his "Regent Hospital Ltd" in Pallabi area. The house-rent was fixed at Tk 2.5 lakh per month.
But the accused did not pay the house-rent which stands at an amount of over Tk 45 lakh from May 8, 2016 to March 12, 2020.
So, he needs to be remanded to extract more information and know the whereabouts of the others responsible for committing such an offence, the IO added.
On the other hand, defence submitted a bail petition along with cancellation of the remand prayer.
After hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down his bail petition and sent him police custody for questioning.
The case statement is that Firoj Alam Chowdhury, 60, an owner of a building, filed the case against Shahed with Pallabi Police Station on July 13.
Shahed did not pay the bills of a flat he rented from Firoj.
Moreover, Shahed issued a bank check to the owner. However, the owner did not receive any amount as there was no money in Shahed's name at the bank.
Shahed was arrested on July 15 from Satkhira when he was trying to leave the country in a boat.
Shahed has been placed on several remands and accused of embezzling government funds, evading income tax, embezzling crores of rupees in bank loans under fake names and identities, and gaining huge illicit wealth through fraud and deception.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested him on July 15 on the bank of Labangaboti canal at a village in Satkhira's Debhata upazila.
On July 6, RAB raided the Regent Hospital branches on allegations of issuing fake Covid-19 certificates, as well as charging exorbitant fees for Covid-19 testing and treatment of patients in violation with an agreement with the government's health department.
RAB found evidence of at least 6,000 fake Covid-19 test certificates during the raids.
The next day, RAB filed a case against 17 people, including Shahed, with Uttara West police station. Later, ten other people were also arrested.


