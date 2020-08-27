Slew of cases filed against rogue cops since Sinha killing





The courts directed, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Detective Branch (DB) of police and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the complaints.

On August 5, Sinha's eldest sister filed a murder case against nine members of the police including suspended Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, Baharchhara Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Liakat Ali and Teknaf Police Station Sub-Inspector Nanda Lal Rakshit.

A businessman on August 10 filed a case with Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court against five policemen, including the Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge, on charges of extortion by threatening 'crossfire.' The court has instructed the PBI to investigate the case.

The accused are Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman, Sub-inspectors Pabitra Sarkar and Khaled Sheikh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shahinur, Constable Mizan and police source Motaleb.

A case has been filed against Rajshahi Range Police Super Belayet Hossain on charge of extortion on August 12. Businessman Md Golam Mostofa Ador filed the case with the Dhaka CMM court against SP Belayet Hossain of the Rajshahi Range. After recording the complainant's statement, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Didar Hossain directed the PBI to probe the complaints.

Mother of a victim of extrajudicial killing on Tuesday filed a case with a Cox's Bazar court against suspended OC of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das and 27 others on August 18.

Gul Cheher, mother of victim Saddam Hossain, who was killed in a reported gunfight on July 7, alleged in her case that police killed her son despite taking Tk 5 lakh as bribe. Her lawyer Insafur Rahman confirmed the matter to journalists.

A complaint has been filed against Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) and three policemen over the incident of violating a college girl August 25. The accused policemen are OC Marzina Akter, Constable Md Sumon (now posted in Rangamati), Inspector (investigation) Nurul Islam and Assistant Sub-inspector Md Shamim.

A case has been filed against Inspector Liakat Ali, accused in the murder case of Maj (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan, over allegations of extorting money by threatening with death in crossfire.

Jasim Uddin, 55, a businessman from Chattogram, filed the case with the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Salem Noman on Wednesday noon. The case was filed based on a 2014 complaint against 13 people, including Liakat and nine other policemen.

Nurul Hossain, 45, a businessman from Cox Bazar, filed the case with the court of Cox' Bazar against suspended Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das among another 23 police for killing expatriate Mahamudul Haq.

Nurul Hossain, brother of Mahmudur Rahman -- who was killed in a reported gunfight last year on March 31 last year. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 23 people with Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court 3, including the recently suspended OC of Teknaf Police Station, Pradeep Kumar Das, over a murder.

Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court 3 Judge Md Helal Uddin, after a hearing, directed the freshly appointed Teknaf Police Station chief to look for any other case lodged over the incident.















