Covid-19 death cases spike with 54 more in 24 hrs





But health experts said that at the end of this month or towards the first week of the next month, the daily detection rate and death rate will come down.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Bangladesh saw 54 more new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours and during the time increasing the tally of deaths to 4,082.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh reached 302,147 with 2,519 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said in a press release on Wednesday.

The number of new patients in the country and the death toll has increased rapidly over ten days. The virus infected 25,598 people in the country in the last ten days, which amounts to 2,560 people each day.

The virus killed a total of 425 people in the last ten days, which comes to nearly 43 deaths per day.

A few days ago, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid said 70 per cent of Coronavirus dedicated beds in hospitals are still vacant due to proper measures taken by the government during the pandemic.

According to the sources, the number of Covid-19 patients in Dhaka Medical College Hospital has increased up to 100 from August 7 to August 26 and more than 40 severe Covid-19 patients have been admitted in coronavirus unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Brig Gen Zulfiqar Ahmed Amin, Chief of Coronavirus unit of BSMMU, told the Daily Observer, "Our coronavirus unit is divided into two parts. One is for severe coronavirus patients and another for mild coronavirus patients. A few patients of mild cases are still admitted. More than 40 patients have been admitted to the Cabin Block of severe Covid-19 patients unit in the last week. There are a total of 230 beds in the Cabin Block so now 210 beds are occupied."

A senior scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Suddenly the death rate of Covid-19 in the country has increased but that doesn't mean that all affected with the deadly virus will die. The reason behind the sudden increase in the death rate is due to people ignoring the health rules during the Eid holidays."

He further added that, "I think at the end of this month or towards the first week of the next month, the daily detection rate and the death rate will come down."

However, around 62.94 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.35 percent has died.

The latest day's infection rate was 16.72 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.34 per cent.

A total of 3,427 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 190,183.









Some 14,835 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 15,070 were tested in 92 labs across the country. So far 1,485,261 samples have been tested.





