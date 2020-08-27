Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:36 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Six-Point only Bangabandhuâ€™s brainchild: PM

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Six-Point only Bangabandhuâ€™s brainchild: PM

Six-Point only Bangabandhuâ€™s brainchild: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the historic Six-Point Demand was solely the brainchild of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as no-one else was involved in formulating this crucial political programme that led the county to its Independence.
"Many people want to say many things regarding the Six-Point Demand…some say it was done by that person's suggestions, some says it was formulated with advice from those persons, but, I know for sure, it was the brainchild of his (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) own thinking," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while distributing awards among the winners of quiz competition, which was organised marking the historic Six-Point Demand (June 7).
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee organised the programme at International
Mother Language Institute in the capital.
The Prime Minister joined the programme from her official residence Ganobhaban virtually.
Recalling the background of this historical demands of the country, she said Bangabandhu was arrested in 1958 and released in December 17, 1969. At that time, the politics was banned. Bangabandhu could not go outside Dhaka, and he joined Alfa Insurance Company.
She mentioned that Tajuddin Ahmed was also under arrest at that time. After release, he went to Fatulla, Narayanganj to join his job. Bangabandhu himself went to Narayanganj and bring Tajuddin Ahmed back to Dhaka and gave a job in Alfa Insurance Company.
Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was studying at Dhaka University then, said the Father of the Nation appointed Mohammad Hanif as his PA in the Alfa Insurance Company.
"Bangabandhu used to think, write down those and gave those write-ups to Hanif for typing out. Here only Hanif knew about this (Six-Point Demand) as he typed out that …no-one else would know about it," she said.
The Prime Minister categorically said the Six-Point Demand came out from the thoughts of Bangabandhu after the 1965 India-Pakistan war that lasted for three weeks and the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) was totally left defenceless.
She also said after the arrest of Bangabandhu and other front-ranking AL leaders due to the announcement of the Six- Point Demand, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib (mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) had played a great role in publicising and advancing the movement centring these demands.
"It cannot be imagined the contributions of my mother to Bangladesh, she always knew what my father wanted, she was very aware about those," Hasina said.
The Prime Minister said the August-15, 1975 massacre stopped the advancement of Bangladesh.
Talking about the August-15, 1975 brutal killing of Bangabandhu and his family members, she said that with that killing the defeated force emerged in the country and they tried to diminish the country's victory.    -UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Officials involved in issuing dual NIDs to Dr Sabrina to face action: EC
Govt mulls Tk 1,265cr project for easing internet access  
Health official Abzal in jail for Tk 300cr graft cases
BNPâ€™s decision on by-polls this week
Global temperature rise threatens life: Report  
Regent chair Shahed on 6-day remand
US urged to produce C-19 vaccine in BD 
Slew of cases filed against rogue cops since Sinha killing


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over â€˜corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schoolsâ€™
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over â€˜corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schoolsâ€™
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft