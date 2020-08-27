Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:36 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Political Party Registration Act ’20

EC okays draft of amendments Mahbub gives note of dissent

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission has approved the draft of the proposed amendments to the Political Party Registration Act 2020.
The Commission on Wednesday gave the approval to the draft of necessary amendments to the Political Party Registration ACT at its full commission meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda chaired the meeting.
Among five election commissioners, only Mahbub Talukder has issued note of dissent on the Representation of the People's Order (RPO) and Political Party Registration Act 2020.
However, the EC will send the draft law on party registration to the Law Ministry    for vetting soon after completing the necessary amendments, officials said.
Earlier, the EC sought opinions from the registered political parties on the matter.
After the meeting, Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told journalists that the Commission has given the consent after scrutinising the law on party registration. The EC has asked to include and exclude some clauses in the draft law and present it before the commission within a week, he added.
"After reviewing it, the EC will send it to the Law Ministry for vetting," he said.
The Secretary further said the registration chapter of the RPO should be removed and enacted as an independent law about the matter. It will be easy for directing national and local body polls, he added.
Alamgir said the EC has received opinions from 17 registered political parties and 41 different representatives and organisations on the issues.
Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukde's 'note of dissent' is against the revised RPO, 1972 and proposed draft law on political party registration.
"I fully opposed the decision. It's a reckless decision to legislate separately on a part of RPO or Representation of People Order, 1972," he said.
"As I said earlier, Representation of the People Order, 1972" is a historic legal document, which is a unique memorial of the independence of Bangladesh," he added.
"If the EC's proposal is accepted, the RPO will be rendered handicapped. I disagree with the proposal of enacting 'Political Parties Registration Act, 2020'," he said, adding, "It seems unnecessary to me."
"It is not understandable to me," he said. If necessary, the RPO, 1972 can be amended, he added.
The country's two largest political parties and several others have opposed the move, he mentioned.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Officials involved in issuing dual NIDs to Dr Sabrina to face action: EC
Govt mulls Tk 1,265cr project for easing internet access  
Health official Abzal in jail for Tk 300cr graft cases
BNP’s decision on by-polls this week
Global temperature rise threatens life: Report  
Regent chair Shahed on 6-day remand
US urged to produce C-19 vaccine in BD 
Slew of cases filed against rogue cops since Sinha killing


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft