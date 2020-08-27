EC okays draft of amendments Mahbub gives note of dissent





The Commission on Wednesday gave the approval to the draft of necessary amendments to the Political Party Registration ACT at its full commission meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda chaired the meeting.

Among five election commissioners, only Mahbub Talukder has issued note of dissent on the Representation of the People's Order (RPO) and Political Party Registration Act 2020.

However, the EC will send the draft law on party registration to the Law Ministry for vetting soon after completing the necessary amendments, officials said.

Earlier, the EC sought opinions from the registered political parties on the matter.

After the meeting, Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told journalists that the Commission has given the consent after scrutinising the law on party registration. The EC has asked to include and exclude some clauses in the draft law and present it before the commission within a week, he added.

"After reviewing it, the EC will send it to the Law Ministry for vetting," he said.

The Secretary further said the registration chapter of the RPO should be removed and enacted as an independent law about the matter. It will be easy for directing national and local body polls, he added.

Alamgir said the EC has received opinions from 17 registered political parties and 41 different representatives and organisations on the issues.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukde's 'note of dissent' is against the revised RPO, 1972 and proposed draft law on political party registration.

"I fully opposed the decision. It's a reckless decision to legislate separately on a part of RPO or Representation of People Order, 1972," he said.

"As I said earlier, Representation of the People Order, 1972" is a historic legal document, which is a unique memorial of the independence of Bangladesh," he added.

"If the EC's proposal is accepted, the RPO will be rendered handicapped. I disagree with the proposal of enacting 'Political Parties Registration Act, 2020'," he said, adding, "It seems unnecessary to me."

"It is not understandable to me," he said. If necessary, the RPO, 1972 can be amended, he added.

The country's two largest political parties and several others have opposed the move, he mentioned.















The Election Commission has approved the draft of the proposed amendments to the Political Party Registration Act 2020.The Commission on Wednesday gave the approval to the draft of necessary amendments to the Political Party Registration ACT at its full commission meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda chaired the meeting.Among five election commissioners, only Mahbub Talukder has issued note of dissent on the Representation of the People's Order (RPO) and Political Party Registration Act 2020.However, the EC will send the draft law on party registration to the Law Ministry for vetting soon after completing the necessary amendments, officials said.Earlier, the EC sought opinions from the registered political parties on the matter.After the meeting, Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told journalists that the Commission has given the consent after scrutinising the law on party registration. The EC has asked to include and exclude some clauses in the draft law and present it before the commission within a week, he added."After reviewing it, the EC will send it to the Law Ministry for vetting," he said.The Secretary further said the registration chapter of the RPO should be removed and enacted as an independent law about the matter. It will be easy for directing national and local body polls, he added.Alamgir said the EC has received opinions from 17 registered political parties and 41 different representatives and organisations on the issues.Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukde's 'note of dissent' is against the revised RPO, 1972 and proposed draft law on political party registration."I fully opposed the decision. It's a reckless decision to legislate separately on a part of RPO or Representation of People Order, 1972," he said."As I said earlier, Representation of the People Order, 1972" is a historic legal document, which is a unique memorial of the independence of Bangladesh," he added."If the EC's proposal is accepted, the RPO will be rendered handicapped. I disagree with the proposal of enacting 'Political Parties Registration Act, 2020'," he said, adding, "It seems unnecessary to me.""It is not understandable to me," he said. If necessary, the RPO, 1972 can be amended, he added.The country's two largest political parties and several others have opposed the move, he mentioned.