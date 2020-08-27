Video
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:36 AM
Padma Bridge construction time extended to 2022

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

A view of the Padma Bridge construction site. The photo was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said construction of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge would miss the present deadline of June 2021 due to Covid-19 outbreak.
"Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, construction of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge may not be completed within its present deadline of June 2021. The deadline will be missed. Now the bridge will be inaugurated in 2022," he said.
He said this while talking
to media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on the Government Purchase (CCGP) held on Wednesday.
Mustafa Kamal said it was decided that construction of the Padma Bridge would be completed in June next year.
But the global coronavirus outbreak and the recent floods have hampered the construction of the bridge. So, it is not possible to complete the work by next June, he said.
A proposal to extend the tenure of consultancy firm for overseeing the main bridge and river management work of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Construction Project has been approved for another 34 months to complete its construction.










