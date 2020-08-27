Khalidi gets 8-week ad interim bail





The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted eight weeks anticipatory bail to Toufique Imrose Khalidi, Editor-in-Chief of online news portal bdnews24.com, in connection with a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) involving Tk 42 crore.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a bail plea filed by Khalidi seeking anticipatory bail.