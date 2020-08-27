Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 August, 2020, 6:36 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Rape of DU Student

Lone accused Mojnu indicted

Published : Thursday, 27 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

 




A tribunal in Dhaka on Wednesday framed charges against Md Mojnu, the lone accused in a case filed over the rape a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola area on January 5. Judge Quamrunnahar of the Seventh Prevention of Women and Children Repression Tribunal framed the charges and fixed September 9 for beginning trial.
A second year student of DU was raped in Kurmitola after she mistakenly got off a bus there around 7:00pm on her way to a friend's house at Joar Sahara area.
On January 8, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mojnu in the capital's Shewra rail crossing area on charge of raping the DU student.
On January 16, Mojnu gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lone accused Mojnu indicted
Govt warns stern action against unfairmeans 
DU classes likely to go online
Extrajudicial killings going freestyle, says Fakhrul
Address root cause of Rohingya refugee crisis: UN chief
Rivers around Dhaka swelling
DMP bans Tajia procession on Ashura
HC questions legality of ministry’s permission


Latest News
Like Zia, Begum Zia too guilty of Bangabandhu assassination: Hasan
EC approves draft of Political Party Registration Act
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Extortion case filed against ex-Teknaf police inspector Liakat Ali
Mushtaq-Zia pushed the country backward: Quader
Kedar Lele new CEO, MD of Unilever Bangladesh
PM opens 100pc power coverage in 31 upazilas Thursday
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's death anniversary Thursday
'Forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings continue unabated': Fakhrul
Most Read News
Man acquitted of murder charges after 20 years of stay in condemned cell
Sinovac vaccine trial debate: Response to icddr,b
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Living with floods: House that floats
Mother, son found dead in Jamalpur house
DGHS office assistant Abzal sent to jail
India lagging behind China in Bangladesh race
'Propaganda' against education minister: GD filed
Coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh in Bangladesh
Probe body formed over ‘corruption in installing Bangabandhu Corner at schools’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft