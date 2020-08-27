Lone accused Mojnu indicted













A tribunal in Dhaka on Wednesday framed charges against Md Mojnu, the lone accused in a case filed over the rape a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola area on January 5. Judge Quamrunnahar of the Seventh Prevention of Women and Children Repression Tribunal framed the charges and fixed September 9 for beginning trial.

A second year student of DU was raped in Kurmitola after she mistakenly got off a bus there around 7:00pm on her way to a friend's house at Joar Sahara area.

On January 8, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mojnu in the capital's Shewra rail crossing area on charge of raping the DU student.

On January 16, Mojnu gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court. A tribunal in Dhaka on Wednesday framed charges against Md Mojnu, the lone accused in a case filed over the rape a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola area on January 5. Judge Quamrunnahar of the Seventh Prevention of Women and Children Repression Tribunal framed the charges and fixed September 9 for beginning trial.A second year student of DU was raped in Kurmitola after she mistakenly got off a bus there around 7:00pm on her way to a friend's house at Joar Sahara area.On January 8, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mojnu in the capital's Shewra rail crossing area on charge of raping the DU student.On January 16, Mojnu gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court.