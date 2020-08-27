Govt warns stern action against unfairmeans 





The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a notification warning the candidates not to transact any money. The notification said there is no opportunity to appoint teachers in exchange for money.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Md Akram-Al-Hossain signed the notice issued on Wednesday.

The notice said the government had come to know through various channels that some vested quarters are extorting money from innocent candidates by promising to appoint them as assistant teachers in government primary schools.

For the information of all concerned, it is to be informed that on 30 July 2018, a notification was issued for the recruitment of vacant posts for Assistant Teachers in Government Primary Schools across the country.

The last date of application in that notification was August 30.

It is said in the notification, after fulfilling all the formalities, till June 30, 2018, considering all the vacant posts, appointments were given to 18 thousand 147 posts. The recruitment notice did not mention any panel. As a result, no panel or waiting list has been made for this appointment. Recruitment for the vacant posts in the government primary schools is a routine process.







All concerned were requested not to make any money transaction at the instigation of some vested interests.

Assistant teachers have been appointed in primary schools on the basis of complete impartiality and transparency as per government regulations. It is mentioned in the notification that there is no opportunity for money transaction.

According to the ministry and related sources, 56,936 candidates who passed in the two recruitment examinations held in 2018 for the post of government primary school teacher are demanding appointment as panel teachers for the last one year.

After the suspension in 2014, 19,788 people who passed the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment examination held in 2018 and 37,148 people who passed the regular examination in 2018 are demanding panel admission.



















